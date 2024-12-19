This year's Argentine blueberry season began with uncertainty, but high hopes. FreshFruitPortal.com spoke to Jorge Pazos, President of the Chamber of Blueberry Exporters of Argentina (ABC), about final production and export volumes.

Pazos reported that the season is wrapping up, with peak production occurring in weeks 41 and 43. The season started slowly in late August and is concluding in December, with a total of 6,000 tons. He explained that producers encountered a "favorable year in terms of good health and production."

While Argentina has lost some volume, the industry continues working to solidify its niche in the market. Pazos noted that due to the low production that affected Peru last year, "the markets awakened interest and commercially revived Argentina's participation, mainly in the United States."

Argentine blueberry exports were shipped primarily to the U.S. market, as well as to Europe, Asia, Israel, and Brazil. Shipments were mainly by air, except for those to Brazil, which were by land.

Pazos indicated that currently, almost 80% of the producers in the committee are certified organic. However, he acknowledged that much of this organic fruit is sold as conventional, despite growing demand, because "when we are at peak production there are not enough consumers to locate that fruit."

Regarding industry challenges, Pazos cited the need for varietal replacement. He expressed optimism, stating that "we have the working experience, as well as the macroeconomic conditions in Argentina that are opening up the country to be able to present itself in a better way to the world. This will give us the possibility of reconverting the orchards."