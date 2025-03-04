Argentine cherries close season with record numbers

The quality and volume of Argentine cherries have been increasing in recent years. With just a few shipments left this season, exports are projected to grow 7%, reaching 7,700 tons.

Aníbal Caminiti, general manager of the Argentine Chamber of Integrated Cherry Producers (CAPCI), told Freshfruitportal.com that Argentine cherries have performed well in the markets, with each season improving year after year.

Argentine cherry market

Caminiti noted that the United States and China are the main destinations for Argentine cherries, each accounting for 30% of shipments. Other key markets include the European Union, the United Kingdom, and the Middle East, along with South America, Southeast Asia, and Africa.

“We also entered newly incorporated markets such as Egypt, Estonia, Nepal, and Northern Ireland,” he said.

He explained that most Argentine cherries are transported by air, with 80% of exports shipped this way due to the country’s lower production volume. “Our companies operate on a certain scale, so most of their shipments are by air,” he added.

Argentina’s export model differs from countries like Chile, which primarily ships cherries by sea due to its higher production volume.

“This year will be pivotal for Argentina and Chile because we share the same markets," Caminiti said. "While our strategies may differ due to differences in production scale, volumes, and logistics, we will need to reassess our market participation.”

Argentine and Chilean cherries

Regarding Chile’s position, Caminiti noted that “there will inevitably be more Chilean cherries in all markets, even in those that may not be as visible. This season, Chile increased its exportable volume by more than 50%, and it will continue to grow.”

“That’s why China must remain the main market for Chilean cherries—no other market can absorb the volumes Chile is producing," he said. "Chilean cherries depend on China, and China depends on Chile. There is no other southern hemisphere supplier capable of meeting that market’s needs.”

Caminiti emphasized that Chile will need to analyze its strategy, as cherries not sent to China in future seasons will enter other markets shared with Argentina. “This will impact prices, and we have been preparing for that for several years by focusing on quality,” he said.

Message to the Argentine industry

As for the Argentine industry, Caminiti highlighted the sector’s responsible growth, which has remained modest due to internal challenges in expanding planted areas.

“Today, we are increasing volume but not planted surface, which is a result of greater know-how and improved efficiency among companies in the business,” he said.

The industry’s primary objective is maintaining high quality. “Three years ago, we began developing a specific quality protocol, which provides an important foundation for ensuring market access," he said. "There is no way to participate successfully without quality fruit.”

“Quality cherries can compete more effectively with Chilean cherries. I think we are prepared, but we will see how the markets respond to Chile’s continued growth,” he concluded.

Photographs courtesy of Aníbal Caminiti.