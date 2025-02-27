How did Argentine pears perform in 2024?

As the 2025 Argentine pear season begins, Betina Ernst, agronomic engineer and president of the consulting firm Top Info Marketing S.A., analyzed the 2024 season and the outlook for this year.

She explained that three major suppliers dominate the global pear market: Argentina, South Africa, and Chile. “Argentina is the world's leading exporter of pears to Europe, holding a 48% market share, followed by South Africa with 37% and Chile with 15%,” she told Freshfruitportal.com.

In 2024, Argentina’s pear industry started the year benefiting from a favorable exchange rate. “When Javier Milei's government took office, inflation was running at 20% per month. Many exporters rushed shipments because they knew they were in a favorable position,” Ernst said. “The exchange rate later stabilized, but domestic costs rose significantly.”

She noted that costs remain high due to ongoing inflation and the lingering effects of hyperinflation between November and February.

In her view, the industry has long struggled with high internal costs, particularly due to an expensive and complex labor system. “For the system to function effectively, tax burdens and labor costs must be reduced,” she said.

She added that last season saw tensions between producers and exporters, as some exporters faced financial difficulties and were unable to pay producers on time.

Production also exceeded expectations, leaving large quantities of pears in storage. Some of this fruit was processed for the industry, while the rest was discarded. “That represents a huge loss,” Ernst commented.

Markets for Argentine Pears

Ernst noted that Argentina’s key markets are Brazil, Russia, the United States, and Europe.

“We have lost significant market share in Europe due to varietal preferences. Our main variety is Williams, which European consumers are no longer interested in,” she said.

She emphasized that the Latin American market is essential for both Argentina and Chile, while South Africa primarily exports pears to Europe, followed by Asia.

Looking at the current season, she expects Argentina’s market share to remain steady. “I believe Chile will focus more on the U.S. market this year, as its domestic pear production is limited,” she said.

Regarding prices, she noted that U.S. prices remained stable, while in Europe, prices started high but dropped significantly. “The local pear supply in Europe was low, but it was initially offered at very high prices,” she concluded.