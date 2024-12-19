California ports brace for East Coast strikes and Trump tariffs

With a new dockworker strike looming on East Coast ports on Jan. 15, California ports are preparing for the possibility of receiving more shipments.

The LAist reports that in November, the Los Angeles port experienced a 15% increase in cargo year over year, while the Long Beach port had its busiest November ever.

According to Gene Seroka, executive director of the Port of Los Angeles, the increase in cargo is a consequence of "strong consumer spending, companies bracing for Donald Trump's proposed tariffs, and ongoing disruption in the Red Sea, pushing more cargo to the West Coast."

Regarding potential tariffs imposed by Donald Trump, Seroka indicated that this has led to a "period of front-loading" goods. Once those tariffs are enacted, the volume at the ports could decline.

"The concern and unpredictability surrounding tariffs will likely dominate our discussions around global shipping to start 2025," he said.

However, Seroka has said they have the capacity for more cargo.

Trump backs ILA

In recent days, President-elect Trump has shown his support for claims made by International Longshoremen’s Association (ILA) dockworkers against automation.

Last Saturday, Trump reposted to more than 8 million followers on his social media platform, Truth Social, a Facebook message by Dennis Daggett, ILA executive vice president, praising Trump for his support of the union in its protracted contract fight with employers at Eastern Seaboard and Gulf Coast container ports.

The week before, Trump met with ILA President Harold Daggett to discuss the strike.

Afterward, he said: “I’ve studied automation, and know just about everything there is to know about it,” Trump wrote. “The amount of money saved [instead of employing workers] is nowhere near the distress, hurt, and harm it causes for American workers, in this case, our Longshoremen.”

Related article: New ILA strike could come in January