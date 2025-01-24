According to a port and a shipping notice seen by Reuters, this Wednesday, Texas' port of Freeport resumed vessel operations, and both Houston and Galveston resumed vessel traffic.

Winter storm Enzo brought a rare snowfall and record-cold air temperatures to Houston, New Orleans, and Florida, forcing several ports on the Gulf Coast to close all operations at the beginning of the week. The cold weather brought down several inches of snow to all three states, where extreme winter conditions are rare.

The Houston-Galveston area had two to four inches of snow before midday Tuesday; the Houston-Galveston area received eight inches reported in Orleans and Baton Rouge, Louisiana. By Tuesday evening, Nola saw more than nine inches of snow, levels that Officials had received had not been seen by the state since 1963.

After the storm, Freeport resumed vessel operations on Wednesday morning, and the port of Corpus Christi said ship traffic was moving after reopening on Tuesday.

Galveston and Houston reopened vessel traffic later in the day after reporting that the Winter storm warning in Galveston ended at 6 p.m. on Wednesday. Temperatures on the island slowly warmed up to 36- 37 degrees, and they dropped to below freezing overnight.

Gates will be open on Saturday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. local time to relieve any possible backlog.

Louisiana port operations remain suspended.