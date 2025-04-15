Port of Oakland appoints new Director of Utilities

Press release

The Port of Oakland has appointed Andre Basler as the first Director of Utilities. The newly created executive-level position will administer the Port’s Utilities Division, which is undergoing sweeping changes related to upgrading Port facilities and transforming to zero emissions.

“Mr. Basler brings 25 years of experience in the energy and utilities industry to the Port,” said Kristi McKenney, Port of Oakland Executive Director. “His experience is essential to maintaining the Port of Oakland as a leader in clean energy and technology innovation.”

In his new role, Basler will lead all the division’s activities, including short—and long-term strategic planning, infrastructure management, and compliance.

Prior to joining the Port, Basler was the Assistant General Manager of Engineering and Operations at Alameda Municipal Power. There, he managed all aspects of utility operations, including engineering, construction, maintenance, renewable energy, as well as safety and regulatory compliance.

“I am a big proponent of public power with the many benefits to the community it serves and beyond. I look forward to my journey with the Port and working within its collaborative culture to support the Port’s overall mission as an economic engine for the region,” said Port of Oakland Utilities Director Andre Basler. “These are challenging times in the energy industry, and I'm excited to continue building out the Port's utility operations to provide safe, reliable, clean, and affordable power.

The Port has been revamping its utility capabilities, upgrading them for the next generation. Basler will be tasked with implementing the operations, and infrastructure changes outlined in the Port’s new strategic plan, Building for the Next Generation.

Basler is well-equipped to tackle complex operations and implement strategic initiatives using innovative technologies. A strong renewable energy portfolio contributes to the overall sustainability and resilience of the Port’s utility operations. This skill set, coupled with Basler’s passion for sustainability and delivering community benefits, makes him an ideal addition to the Port team that will build infrastructure to support future growth and economic prosperity.