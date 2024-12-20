Peruvian agricultural products gained market access to 21 new countries this year

Peru's Ministry of Agrarian Development and Irrigation (Midagri) has announced that this year the country secured access to 21 new countries for agricultural products across South America, Asia, and Oceania.

The management of access to new markets is handled by SENASA, which, as a strategic arm of Midagri, is responsible for contributing to the quality and access of new markets by improving phytosanitary conditions and ensuring compliance with protocols via export certification.

In South America, the new products and countries include grapes to Ecuador; subtle lemon, Tahiti lemon, Eureka lemon, oranges, grapefruits, and fresh Hydrangea flowers to Brazil; blueberry and avocado plants to Colombia; and blueberry plants to Chile.

In Asia, the Peruvian products that gained access this year include grapes, pecans, walnuts, and frozen fruits (avocados, mangoes, blueberries) to China, avocados to Malaysia, and mandarins to Vietnam.

The country also diversified its fruit portfolio in Oceania after gaining access to export oranges, mandarins, grapefruits, subtle lemons, and Tahiti lemons to New Zealand.

This year, Peru also obtained the necessary sanitary conditions for the export of beef and pork after China declared the country free of foot-and-mouth disease.

Currently, Peru has consolidated itself globally as the number one exporter of blueberries in the past three years, and is currently second largest in avocado exports over the past ten years. From January to October this year, agro-exports totaled US$ 9.684 billion, representing a 22.5% increase compared to the same period last year. It is estimated that by the end of 2024, food exports will reach US$ 12 billion.