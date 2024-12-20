Policymakers share positive outlook on the organic agriculture sector

Two leading agricultural officials expressed their enthusiasm for the future of the organic agriculture industry on December 5, concluding OPN’s Organic Grower Summit with encouraging remarks for the nearly 600 attendees.

USDA Under Secretary Jenny Lester Moffitt and Karen Ross, Secretary of the California Department of Food and Agriculture, both conveyed optimism about a sector they believe is rapidly growing.

“We are in one of the most exciting eras we’ve seen in agriculture in generations,” Ross stated during her keynote address at the Hyatt Regency Hotel and Spa.

Moffitt, overseeing marketing and regulatory programs for the USDA, highlighted the globalization of markets as both a challenge and an opportunity for the industry. She noted that consumers now have access to organic food year-round.

"Organic agriculture started out as 'hyper-local,' but globalization has expanded market opportunities for producers both here and abroad," she said.

Moffitt also praised the early success of the USDA's new organic certification standards, which help ensure that all producers operate on an equal playing field.

The two women were part of the concluding speakers at the two-day summit, organized by Farm Progress and Western Growers. The final panel, titled “What’s Next for Organics?” was moderated by Western Growers CEO Dave Puglia, who observed that regenerative practices are “clearly on the ascent in agriculture.”

This panel also featured Victor Smith from JV Smith Co., which has farming, cooling, and distribution operations in the U.S. and Mexico, as well as Colby Pereira, COO of California-based Braga Fresh Family Farms.

Ross commented on the increasing interest in regenerative organic agriculture, referred to by some speakers as “organic plus” due to its focus on soil health and worker well-being.

The timing of the summit coincided with California’s Healthy Soils Week, which honors efforts to ensure soil is nutrient-rich to support healthy crop growth. This year, the California Department of Food and Agriculture (CDFA) themed its efforts around "A Circular Economy for Healthy Soils," celebrating initiatives to replace some synthetic fertilizers with nutrients recycled from agriculture and communities.

This approach not only conserves resources but can also reduce costs or create new revenue streams for producers.

Regenerative organic agriculture was a key topic throughout the summit, with two separate panels held on December 4 and many trade show vendors focusing on this practice. Ross highlighted the importance of attendees’ contributions, stating, “You’re all here because you are leaders willing to share knowledge.” She reminisced about her childhood on a Nebraska farm, wishing for a similar conference back then.

The seventh annual summit also included presentations on technology, pest management, production challenges, and new stringent federal requirements for organic certification, known as Strengthening Organic Enforcement, which took effect in March and mandates certification at every point in the supply chain.

During the December 5 keynote session, the summit honored Dick Peixoto of Watsonville, California, as Grower of the Year. Moffitt, a recent addition to the summit’s lineup, is leading an ambitious specialty crop initiative that has allocated $70.2 million for 21 research and extension projects nationwide, addressing critical challenges for both conventional and organic producers. Earlier this year, Ross expressed her desire to collaborate with the USDA to establish California as a “preferred choice” for organic produce.

In the last three years, the USDA’s Organic Transition Initiative has invested $300 million to assist producers in transitioning to organic practices, resulting in the addition of over 18,000 new certified acres and the initiation of organic practices on an additional 60,000 acres.

As President-elect Donald Trump prepares to assume the presidency on January 20, Moffitt’s office has developed informational resources for his transition team, although discussions have not yet commenced.