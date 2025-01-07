Topline Farms adds industry veteran Chris Veillon as Vice-President, Marketing

Topline Farms, a family-owned leader in premium greenhouse-grown produce, announced the appointment of Chris Veillon as Vice-President of marketing. A seasoned brand marketing expert with two decades of experience in the greenhouse produce industry, Veillon will spearhead Topline Farms®’ marketing initiatives to enhance brand visibility and drive growth across North America.

Veillon brings a wealth of hands-on knowledge in brand strategy, consumer engagement, and innovative marketing approaches. Known for creating successful product & brand campaigns and deeply understanding the industry, Veillon is poised to help take Topline Farms®’ marketing efforts to the next level.

“Adding someone of Chris’ caliber to our team is a game-changer,” said Ken Green, President of Topline Farms. “His experience and leadership in the fresh produce industry will help us grow the Topline Farms brand and create greater awareness for our greenhouse-grown fruits & vegetables across North America. We are thrilled to have him on board as we continue to expand our footprint in the market”, said Green.

Veillon will lead Topline Farms’ efforts to connect with retailers, consumers, and partners, ensuring the company remains at the forefront of the greenhouse produce industry supply chain.

"I’m thrilled to join the Topline Farms leadership team and contribute to building a relevant & impactful family-owned brand in fresh produce," said Veillon. "The opportunity to highlight the quality, innovation, and sustainability behind Topline Farms® products is exciting, and I look forward to driving meaningful connections with partners across the industry,” said Chris Veillon.