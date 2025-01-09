Guest article by Diego Castagnasso, a fresh produce and blueberry industry expert. Loud, opinionated, INFORMED! Diego writes DC’s B-Side’s newsletter as he speaks and speaks as he writes. You can subscribe, under your own peril, to his newsletter here or visit his less fun (for now) website Drip Consulting.

Source: USDA Market News via Agronometrics.

(Agronometrics users can view this chart with live updates here )

Source: USDA Market News via Agronometrics.

(Agronometrics users can view this chart with live updates here )

We are still waiting to see what will happen with the port’s strikes

Trump is still 14 days away from getting into the WHITE HOUSE, so no tariffs out there yet.

Peruvian volumes arriving in the US during December (weeks 48 to 52) are more than 19.000 tons higher than last year with the exception of week 52 which was 270 tons short.

Chile is more than 700 tons less than last year for the same period (week 48 to 52). The question is when will it recover?

Mexico’s volumes were up most of the weeks (weeks 48 to 52) but in week 52 they suffered a setback of more than 500 tons, which put the numbers in the red by almost 100 tons.

So we need to wait and see how it will all work out.

PS1: I will take a closer look at Mexico’s data in the next few weeks but for now I need more info.