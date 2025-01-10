Citrus Growers Association of South Africa announces new CEO

The Citrus Growers’ Association of Southern Africa (CGA) recently announced Dr Boitshoko Ntshabele as its new CEO. He will lead the association, which champions the citrus industry's vital role in South African agriculture and the economy. The CGA represents over 1,560 citrus growers from South Africa, Eswatini, Zimbabwe, Botswana, and Namibia.

Dr Ntshabele has extensive experience in academia and the private and public sectors. For the past five years, he has been the Director of Biosecurity at the Department of Agriculture, Land Reform, and Rural Development (DALRRD). From 2015 to 2019, he was the Minister Counsellor of Agriculture in the South African Embassy to Belgium, Luxemburg, and the Mission to the European Union.

His successful track record in management, policy development, international engagement, and negotiation positions him as a knowledgeable advocate for the interests of local citrus growers. The South African citrus industry is mainly export-oriented and generates over R30 billion in foreign revenue annually.

Shaping the future of the citrus industry

“I am looking forward to helping shape the future of the local citrus industry. This is a crucial time for the sector. We must ensure that the projected growth in citrus production is translated into increased economic opportunities. A key to achieving that is expanding market access for our growers,” says Dr Ntshabele.

Dr Ntshabele takes office on 1 February. “Continued focus on sustainability is a priority as well. I have always believed true sustainability is meaningless if it does not embrace inclusive growth. In this area, the citrus industry needs to continue building on the exceptional work it has done. If all obstacles are removed, Southern African citrus can create even more significant economic opportunities for all,” Dr Ntshabele continued.

Gerrit van der Merwe, the Chairperson of the CGA, says: “We are enthusiastic to start this new chapter in the CGA’s history with Dr Ntshabele. He has our full confidence and support.”

Justin Chadwick, the outgoing CEO, welcomed the appointment: “I have known Dr. Ntshabele for many years, and I am thrilled that he has accepted the post of CEO of the CGA. His ability to calmly assess and reason and his diplomacy will be a huge asset to the CGA as the industry strives to continue growing during increasingly uncertain times. I wish Dr. Ntshabele well as he takes the organization forward.”

After many years as CEO, Chadwick will retire at the end of March. “I have been incredibly fortunate to have been afforded the opportunity to be CEO for the past 25 years, and I have no doubt that Dr Ntshabele will take the CGA from strength to strength,” Chadwick says.