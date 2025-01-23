Chilean cherries from Subsole reach the demanding Indian market

The first container of Chilean cherries from Subsole has arrived in India, a market where sales are increasing, and consumers are responding positively to the quality and flavor of the fruit.

IG International Pvt Ltd said in a statement that the arrival of the fruit marks a significant milestone for the Indian fresh produce industry, as Chilean cherries quickly establish themselves as a key category in the market.

Subsole, one of Chile's largest fruit exporters, has been a leader in introducing and expanding new fruit categories in India. This shipment represents a significant step toward deepening trade relations and meeting the changing demands of Indian consumers for international flavors and premium products.

First shipment of Chilean cherries

Shubha Rawal, head of sourcing at IG International Pvt Ltd, commented that the Indian market's response has been phenomenal. This milestone highlights Chilean cherries' potential to become a mainstay in the fresh produce landscape in India.

“At IG, we are committed to bringing world-class products to Indian consumers, and Subsole has been an incredible partner in this journey,” he said.

Gonzalo Gajardo, commercial manager at Subsole, also shared his enthusiasm.

“India is a growing market for premium fruits, and we are proud to partner with IG International Pvt Ltd to bring Chilean cherries to Indian consumers,” said Gajardo.

“The success of this first shipment underscores the immense potential for further collaboration and growth in this category,” added the exporter's representative.

The arrival of Chilean cherries marks a new era for fresh fruit imports into India as consumers increasingly explore and embrace international premium categories.

IG International Pvt Ltd and Subsole are committed to continuing this trend and strengthening the Indian fresh produce industry with innovative, high-quality offerings.

Photo courtesy of IG International Pvt Ltd.