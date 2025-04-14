China opens market to Spanish cherries

Spain and China have signed new phytosanitary protocols that will grant Spain's cherries and pork products market access to China.

The new cherry export agreement between China and Spain marks the opening of this Spanish product to the Chinese market. The processing, packaging, storage and transportation of cherries destined for export will be carried out under the supervision of the Spanish Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food.

The ministry will also ensure that only cherries from registered orchards may enter the packing facility for selection and processing. This protocol will be valid for three years from April 11.

The Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food, Luis Planas, and the Minister of the General Administration of Customs of China, Sun Meijun, signed the documents during the Spanish government's visit to the Asian country.

Since 2018, the two countries have signed 10 protocols — including the two signed this Friday — regarding sanitary or phytosanitary requirements for exporting agri-food products from Spain to China. Other product agreements include olive paste, pet food, forage oats, almonds and persimmons.

Spanish sales to the Asian country account for 2.5% of Spain’s agri-food exports. China is Spain’s ninth-largest market by value and the third-largest non-EU market after the United Kingdom and the United States. In 2024, Spain exported agri-food products to China worth €1.864 billion ($2.02 billion), resulting in a positive agri-food trade balance with China of €253 million ($247 million).

According to a press release by the Spanish Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food, “China is a strategic market for many Spanish companies and represents significant potential for the country’s exports.”

In 2024, Spain exported 39,968 tons of cherries, of which 33,440 tons went to the EU and 6,528 tons outside the EU.

The United Kingdom was the leading non-EU market, receiving 5,725 tons, followed by South Africa with 100 tons and Hong Kong with 103 tons. The total value of cherry shipments reached €139 million, with €110 million destined for the EU.