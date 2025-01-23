Is 2025 the year AI will truly revolutionize agriculture?

At the World Economic Forum (WEF), Jeff Rowe, CEO of Syngenta Group, presented the five key trends in AI that will define agriculture in 2025. During a panel discussion at Bloomberg House on “From Soil to Silicon: How Advanced Technologies are Cultivating the Future of Sustainable Ag,” he outlined how 2025 will mark the first year AI truly revolutionizes agriculture – from lab to field.

The five key trends in AI identified by Syngenta are:

1. AI in R&D: Today, all research projects at Syngenta utilize machine learning models to identify novel active ingredients for synthetic and biological products.

2. AI in the Field: The introduction of AI-driven systems for reliably monitoring and predicting soil health, enabling high-resolution soil nutrient, texture, and carbon maps for growers.

3. AI in Farmers' Hands: GenAI-enabled digital tools act as agronomic advisors to help farmers determine optimal crop management practices.

4. AI in Pest Management: Precision agriculture and data-driven decision-making solutions supporting farmers by targeting crop protection products only to infested areas.

5. AI in Supply Chain Management: Demand forecasting, market prediction, and reducing overproduction and waste to optimize logistics and improve efficiency.

Rowe said: “AI and digital tools are revolutionizing farming and sustainable practices. Advanced monitoring systems integrate satellite imagery, drones, and soil maps for precise crop management. Predictive analytics, powered by AI and machine learning, provide farmers with actionable insights, transforming reactive practices into proactive strategies.”

According to a recent report by AgriTech Market Analysis, the global AgriTech market, valued at $24.19 billion in 2023, is expected to reach $54.17 billion by 2029. The global market for AI in agriculture is projected to grow from $1.7 billion in 2023 to $4.7 billion by 2028, underscoring the significant economic potential of these technologies. A WEF report estimates that digital agriculture could boost the agricultural GDP of low—and middle-income countries by $450 billion annually.

During the panel discussion with Suzanne DiBianca, Executive Vice President & Chief Impact Officer at Salesforce, both panelists emphasized the critical need for collaboration among policymakers, businesses, and other stakeholders to reduce financial and technical barriers for farmers adopting technology.

The speakers concluded that the synergy between digital technologies and sustainable farming empowers farmers to tackle climate change while improving productivity. By integrating regenerative practices with cutting-edge technology, the agricultural sector is paving the way for a resilient food system that benefits both people and the planet.

Photo credits: Syngenta