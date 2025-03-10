U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins has praised President Donald Trump's tariff adjustment on Canada and Mexico imports, specifically the reduction of tariffs on potash, "a key ingredient in fertilizers that farmers depend on," her statement said.

“President Trump’s announcement which includes a reduction of tariffs on potash not already covered under the USMCA from 25% to 10% is a critical step in helping farmers manage and secure key input costs at the height of planting season while reinforcing long-term agricultural trade relations,” said Secretary Rollins.

In a White House press release statement, the government said that duties imposed are now a 25% tariffs on goods that do not satisfy U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) rules of origin, a lower 10% tariff on those energy products imported from Canada that fall outside the USMCA preference, a decrease of 10% tariff on any potash imported from Canada and Mexico that falls outside the USMCA preference, and no tariffs on goods from Canada and Mexico that claim and qualify for USMCA preference.

Potash refers to a group of minerals mainly composed of potassium, a vital component for plant growth and used mainly for fertilizer. Canada is the world's largest producer and exporter of potash, with 1.1 bullion tonnes of the mineral in reserve.

“The temporary tariff exemption for Canada and Mexico is a smart, strategic move to keep trade negotiations on course while delivering real results for American agriculture," Rollins added. "Canada must commit to fair trade practices—including those in dairy, eggs, and poultry, and Mexico must maintain open markets. Once again, the President’s leadership ensures that U.S. farmers remain at the forefront—fighting for fair trade, lower costs, and stronger market access/.”