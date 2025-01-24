GrubMarket says charges on overstating revenue to investors are settled

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has announced settled charges against GrubMarket Inc., a private, California-based e-commerce food distributor, for providing investors with financial information the company should have known was unreliable and overstated its historical revenues by approximately $550 million.

The SEC released a statement stating that between November 2019 and February 2021, GrubMarket raised approximately $80 million from investors in a private Series D offering. However, while soliciting these prospective investors, the company shared financial information, including an investor presentation and financial statements, which differed from its actual financial information and reflected significantly lower historical revenues for other corporate purposes.

"In doing so, GrubMarket should have known that the financial information it was using to solicit prospective Series D investors, which overstated the company’s historical revenues by $550 million over five years, was unreliable," the statement indicates.

Even so, GrubMarket did not inform any Series D investors about the significant discrepancy in historical revenues until after the fundraising round closed.