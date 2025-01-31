Kenyan Fuerte and Pinkerton avocado shipments to begin in February

Kenya will formally allow the harvest and sea shipment of Fuerte and Pinkerton avocados on Friday, February 14. Export clearance for both avocado varieties will be granted only to packing houses that undergo formal inspection.

The decision follows a crop survey conducted by the country's Agriculture and Food Authority, which indicated that sufficient volumes of both varieties are available for sea export.

In October 2024, the organization suspended all avocado harvesting and export by sea to minimize the interruption of the crop cycle caused by harvesting immature fruits, which might reduce projected volumes in subsequent harvests.

Sea exports of Hass avocados are still prohibited, and the government institution says exporters who attempt to export Hass avocados by sea shipment, purportedly of the Fuerte variety (and thus evading the requisite farm inspection), will "have their Export Licenses suspended for the 2025 Avocado export season."

This is except for large farms with a sufficient volume of the Hass variety. If a large farm wants to export by sea, it will be subject to inspection by both the farm and the packing house.

The notice is for all avocado exporters, importers, and processors.