AvoGrey Greenskin avocados will be available at select fresh produce retailers in New Zealand starting early next week, representing the first wave of this season's supply. Following a limited offering last year, significantly larger volumes are expected in 2025, with production slated to increase further in the coming years as existing plantings mature.

The AvoGrey Greenskin range includes three varieties, all marketed under the same brand. This season, consumers can find two varieties: Greystar and Ellipse. Greystar, the early-season variety, will be available next week for a limited time, while Ellipse is anticipated to be released in April and will be available through May.

Developed over decades by specialist avocado growers David and Judi Grey, AvoGrey Greenskin avocados are bred for exceptional quality and consistency. Initially cultivated on the Grey family orchard in Gisborne, they are now grown by a select group of producers committed to delivering premium avocados.

What sets AvoGrey Greenskin avocados apart are their unique characteristics, the family-owned company stated. Unlike most other varieties sold in New Zealand, these avocados remain green when ripe, feature a smooth and glossy skin, and are larger with a smaller stone. They also maintain excellent eating quality, resist browning when cut, and boast an extended shelf life, staying ripe and ready to eat for longer.

Exclusively marketed in New Zealand by the MG Group, AvoGrey Greenskin avocados establish a new benchmark for quality and reliability in the domestic avocado market, the group said.

Related articles: Mexico doubles avocado exports to the US