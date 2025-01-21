Mexico doubles avocado exports to the US

January 21 , 2025
During the second week of January, avocado shipments to different markets showed important variations not only in volume but also in prices, according to Avobook's week 3 report for 2025.

In the U.S. market, shipments were 1,607, which is 76% higher than in the previous week. This is mainly due to the increase in avocado shipments from Mexico.

After doubling shipments in time for the Super Bowl, the United States accounted for 94% of this volume.

Colombia reduced its share to 4%. Prices continued to rise, with significant increases in medium and small sizes, reaching historic values for January.

In Europe, the 600 containers received represented a 17% increase over the previous week. In the second week of January, Israel led with 30% of the market, followed by Colombia and Spain with 20% each.

In China, shipments from Chile continued their decline, reflecting a weekly decrease in the volume exported. Meanwhile, Colombia experienced a 72% increase in exports, reaching 174 shipments, mainly to Europe and the United States.

Full report here.

