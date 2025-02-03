Maersk expands its ocean network with over 340 vessels

By June 2025, all vessels are expected to operate under the new schedule.

“The launch of the new network is a great opportunity for everyone. With our goal of schedule reliability, we will even better meet one of the most important needs of our customers and set a new quality standard in the industry,” said Rolf Habben Jansen, CEO of Hapag-Lloyd, regarding Gemini Cooperation.

“Together with our operating partner Maersk, we are focused on delivering on our 90% schedule reliability promise,” he added.

The Gemini Cooperation network will also establish new sustainability benchmarks and help advance both companies’ decarbonization efforts.

“Thanks to our efficient hub-and-spoke operating system, we can deploy larger vessels and thus simultaneously optimize speed, reduce idling times, and reduce carbon emissions. All this saves time and resources for our customers,” Habben Jansen said.

Maersk announced that about 340 vessels will be gradually integrated into the shared maritime network with Hapag-Lloyd. The first departures took place on February 1, and additional ships will be progressively added to the new schedules.

The Danish company explained that this transition has been planned over the past year “to ensure that all our customers experience a smooth transition to the new network.”

“With its innovative design, we believe our customers will benefit from greater reliability, flexibility, and more competitive products,” Maersk said.

Johan Sigsgaard, head of Maersk’s Maritime Products, noted that vessels will join the Gemini Cooperation network as Maersk and Hapag-Lloyd’s agreements with other carriers expire.

“June will be the first month when the network is fully implemented, with all vessels sailing on Gemini schedules,” Sigsgaard said.

Coverage of Gemini Cooperation

The shared Maersk and Hapag-Lloyd network covers east-west routes and will consist of 29 mainline ocean services supported by an extensive network of 28 intra-regional services.

Other logistics alliances

As of this month, Ocean Network Express, HMM, and Yang Ming Marine Transportation will continue cooperating closely under the Premier Alliance until 2030. This cooperation includes mainline services across major east-west trade lanes: Asia-West Coast North America, Asia-East Coast North America, Asia-Mediterranean, Asia-North Europe, and Asia-Middle East.

Additionally, as of February 1, the Eleven Alliance—comprising COSCO, OOCL, CMA CGM, and Evergreen—will hold the largest market share and coverage.