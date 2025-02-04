Summer holidays saw strong growth in U.S. avocado sales

The Hass Avocado Board’s (HAB) recently released third-quarter retail recap highlighted remarkable growth in avocado sales during the 2024 summer holidays, reaching four-year highs in retail performance.

The report noted that unit sales rose by an average of 2.3%, while dollar sales skyrocketed by 19% compared to the previous year. Together, the Independence Day and Labor Day holidays generated 92.4 million units and $122.5 million in sales.

Small avocados lead the way

Sales of small avocados drove the unit growth during the Independence Day and Labor Day weeks, capitalizing on their substantial share of the market. Small avocado sales grew through both promoted and non-promoted efforts, contributing an additional 5.7 million units to the category.

Although there were fewer promotions for avocados during the 2024 summer holidays compared to 2023, promoted sales still performed strongly. Promotions for small avocados showed remarkable sales gains, outperforming both large avocados and bagged options.

Regionally, the Northeast saw the highest volume increase for small avocados during the third quarter holidays.

Independence Day

During Independence Day, avocado dollar sales surged to $63.6 million, reflecting a 20.8% increase from the previous year.

Unit sales reached 48.2 million units, up 2.6% year-over-year, with an average selling price of $1.32 per unit. Small avocados were pivotal in driving unit growth, adding 4 million additional units to the category.

Labor Day

For Labor Day, avocado unit sales increased by 2.0% to 44.2 million units, while dollar sales rose by 17.2% to $58.9 million.

The average selling price during the holiday week was $1.33 per unit, with small avocados again leading unit growth, contributing 1.7 million incremental units.