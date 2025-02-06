Guest article by Diego Castagnasso, a fresh produce and blueberry industry expert. Loud, opinionated, INFORMED! Diego writes DC’s B-Side’s newsletter as he speaks and speaks as he writes. You can subscribe, under your own peril, to his newsletter here or visit his less fun (for now) website Drip Consulting.

Yes, my dear readers we have a “new” passenger in this roller-coaster that we call…

Blueberry production!

Welcome Oman!!

Almost ALL of the Arabian Peninsula is doing something with berries, although not always producing.

Let's take a look at what is being exported to one of the wealthiest regions in the world.

Source: USDA Market News via Agronometrics.

(Agronometrics users can view this chart with live updates here )

The peninsula, TODAY, depends on imports and we can see that in the graphic

UAE and Saudi Arabia are leading the business and getting most of the fruit.

But it seems that only the UAE is in the business of producing blues, so far.

Qatar and Kuwait are 3rd and 4th, far behind our first and second candidates. I've searched but I couldn't find any local productions in those locations.

Bahrain and Oman, the 5th and 6th places, their consumption is not very relevant, think that Oman received more than 60 tons during 2024 while the UAE got more than 2500 tons.

In any case, all 6 of them have increased their volume intake and they will probably keep doing it…

You know… blueberries tend to go where the BIG money is.

But who is sending them fruit?

South Africa, Morocco, the Netherlands, Peru, and Chile, were at the top of the list.

However, we will need a bit longer to see what the 2024 positions will look like.

So in a bold move, the Omani government saw an opportunity and decided to go for it.

Their local market is growing and they are neighbors with the biggest consumer in the region. Plus, they are only 400km away from Dubai, so freshness shouldn't be an issue.

Let’s take a closer look at Oman

Source: USDA Market News via Agronometrics.

(Agronometrics users can view this chart with live updates here )

As you can see they are getting more and more fruit, so a project of these characteristics will give more visibility to the blueberries.

I have seen that as a natural occurrence, producing countries grow awareness of the crop much faster than those that only import them.

More so in this type of high-value fruit.

Ok, but what is the project about…?

“This pioneering project leverages the region’s cold, mountainous climate to grow high-value crops.

Eng Mohammed al Khattab al Hinai, the owner of the experimental farm, stated that the project covers 1,000 sqm and involves 500 Southern Highbush blueberry seedlings imported from Georgia. “This is the first experimental blueberry farm in Jabal Akhdar, and it is closely supervised by the Department of Agricultural Wealth and Water Resources,” he said.”

All this for 500 plants?

Be patient Grasshopper… Even the all-mighty Peru started with a few plants of Biloxi and see them now.

Have a little respect for the process.

Talking about the process…

If you are starting your blueberry farm, schedule a CALL NOW and we can talk about those first steps until you can run a marathon.

Wait... weren't you talking about a roller-coaster…?

Yes, OK!... seems you are having one of those days!!

If you are planning to ride the blueberry production roller-coaster schedule a CALL NOW and I will ride it with you from the first climb until the last roll.

HAPPY??

Have a Great Week!!!

And remember, if you liked what you read, send it to a friend, if not unsubscribe…

PS: Yemen is not sure about getting in, so we still have a seat set aside for them.

PS1: Global Farms and Elite Agro are 2 UAE blueberry producers nowadays.

PS2: There is more about the project so if you want check here.