A consortium of private investors, led by Southeastern Grocers (SEG) CEO Anthony Hucker and C&S Wholesale Grocers, has acquired SEG’s Winn-Dixie and Harveys Supermarket banners from Aldi U.S., the companies announced Friday.

The development comes less than a year after the German-headquartered discount grocer acquired completed its acquisition of SEG.

The deal includes around 170 grocery stores across Alabama, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Florida, along with SEG’s liquor store operations. Aldi, which bought Southeastern Grocers in March 2024, will continue converting approximately 220 Winn-Dixie and Harveys stores to the Aldi format through 2027.

Anthony Hucker emphasized the importance of the acquisition in preserving SEG’s legacy. “We are profoundly grateful and deeply honored to continue serving the communities we cherish. Our culture and path forward are firmly grounded in our 100-year legacy—a legacy built on strong values and a shared purpose of caring for one another.”

C&S Wholesale CEO Eric Winn highlighted the long-standing relationship between C&S and SEG. “For 20 years, we have worked together to feed our communities. C&S has remained steadfast in our commitment to our transformation strategy, which includes being an industry-leading grocery wholesaler and retailer. Our unrelenting focus on long-term growth continues with an exciting opportunity for C&S to invest in and collaborate deeply with the retail market.”

The companies assured that Aldi and SEG leadership will collaborate closely to ensure a smooth transition. SEG will maintain operations at the remaining stores until they are converted.