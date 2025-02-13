Chilean fruit exports to South Korea rise 57%

Shipments of Chilean fruits to South Korea throughout the 2024-2025 season totaled 17,000 tons, a figure 56.9% higher than shipments at the same date last year, reported Frutas de Chile.

Miguel Canala-Echeverría, general manager of Frutas de Chile, said that by January, South Korea ranks as the second largest destination in Asia of Chilean fruits and ninth globally.

"It is an interesting market not only because of the number of potential consumers, which exceed 51 million, but also because they have a per capita fruit consumption of 55 kilograms," he said. "Almost 100% of the Korean population consumes fruits and vegetables daily, with their favorite fruits being apples, strawberries, citrus fruits, cherries, grapes, and kiwis, which presents a great opportunity for us to supply this market during the off-season."

Today, Chile exports table grapes, lemons, blueberries, cherries, avocados, oranges, and kiwis to the Korean market.

"We are looking to expand our supply to the country, prioritizing fresh plums," commented the general manager of Frutas de Chile, adding that they're in stage 5 out of 8 to begin exporting Chilean plums to Korea.

The Chilean industry is also working with the Subsecretariat of International Economic Relations (Subrei) and the Chilean Embassy in Seoul to update the Free Trade Agreement and align the tariffs affecting Chilean oranges and table grapes.

Fruit Consumption in South Korea

According to the South Korean Ministry of Agriculture, Food, and Rural Affairs, in 2022, the per capita fruit consumption reached 55 kilograms.

Mandarins and apples dominated the list with 11.8 kilograms and 11.0 kilograms, respectively, followed by pears (4.4 kilograms), grapes (4.4 kilograms), peaches (3.7 kilograms), and persimmons (1.9 kilograms).