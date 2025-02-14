Mexican blueberries to experience 9% drop in production

Mexico is one of the main blueberry-producing countries, ranking sixth globally. By calendar year 2025, production is projected at 73,500 metric tons (MT), down 9% from 2024.

In the case of exports, the most recent United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) report focused on the fruit, indicates that these would reach 70,000 MT and imports 20,000 MT.

Despite the drop, Mexican producers are working on better agricultural practices and new cultivation techniques, applying advanced production technologies, cultivating new varieties, and taking advantage of the fruit's benefits to increase consumption.

Domestic blueberry consumption

Although Mexico's annual per capita consumption of blueberries is well below that of the United States and other major world fruit consumers, interest in the fruit doubled between 2023 and 2024 as people became increasingly aware of its health benefits.

From 70 grams per person in 2023, it jumped to 146 grams in 2024 (+109% annually), a rise that reflects producers' efforts to increase fruit consumption by highlighting its benefits.

According to the report, blueberries are considered a luxury food among most people and are priced relatively high in the domestic market. Most blueberries are consumed in jellies, jams, fresh, and smoothies.

Production and trade

Mexico's blueberry sector benefits from favorable growing conditions, readily available labor, proximity to the United States, its main export market, and market access to some countries in Europe, Asia, and the Middle East, according to the report.

Growers apply advanced production technologies, new varieties, and new cultivation techniques to cope with climatic challenges, such as drought, and improve fruit quality and flavor.

In response to competitive pressure from Peru and Chile, which offer berries of comparable quality at a lower price, Mexican growers have strategically delayed the start of harvest and production from October to February, aligning with the slowdown in the South American harvest.

By delaying the start of harvest and thus shortening the overall harvest period, growers aim to reduce labor costs and export their blueberries when their competitors' production is lower, compensating for lower overall production with higher revenues from February to May.

The planted area is expected to decline slightly by 2025 as growers shift to improved, higher-yielding varieties. Jalisco and Sinaloa are expected to remain the main producing states. In the latter, production is forecast to increase thanks to favorable production conditions, including adequate access to water, the report states.

Exports and imports

Exports would be 70,000 metric tons, slightly lower than the 74,000 metric tons of the previous year. The United States accounts for 96% of Mexican blueberry exports.

In recent years, the country has expanded its product to new horizons, finding opportunities in the European Union and in emerging markets such as the United Arab Emirates.

The United States is expected to remain Mexican blueberries' main export market and supplier.

On the other hand, imports are forecast at 20,000 tons, up 7% from 2024, due to increased domestic demand met in part by the United States, Peru, and Canada during periods of lower production in Mexico.

The United States will continue to be Mexico's main supplier of blueberries, while Peru has begun increasing its blueberry exports to the country.