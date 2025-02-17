In 2024, the number of product recalls in the United States remained high, with over 3,200 events reported for the second consecutive year, a report by claim management company Sedgwick indicated.

According to Sedgwick Brand Protection's 2025 U.S. State of the Nation Recall Index report, a total of 3,232 recalls occurred across five key industries, marking the second-highest annual total in the past six years.

Notably, 2023 and 2024 are the only two consecutive years in the last decade during which recall events surpassed 3,200. However, the number of defective products associated with these recalls decreased significantly to 680.9 million units, compared to nearly 1.5 billion units recalled in 2022. This is the lowest level since 2015.

The food and drink industry, overseen by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), recorded its second-lowest annual total for recalls in the past decade, despite a six-year high in the number of units affected.

The report also explored regulatory developments influencing recalls in 2024 and provides forecasts for 2025. A notable trend in 2024 was increased litigation, as organizations filed lawsuits against government agencies and regulators took criminal actions against companies and individuals concerning recall and product safety issues.

Additionally, the food and drink sector experienced significant recalls in 2024 due to safety risks, including lead contamination in cinnamon and Listeria in deli meats. The repercussions of these incidents are expected to continue into 2025, as the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) seeks to enhance oversight of food ingredients and the USDA reviews its inspection practices.

Chris Harvey, Senior Vice President of Brand Protection for Sedgwick, emphasized the need for companies to proactively plan and practice for product recalls and crises amid evolving regulatory landscapes.

Full report here.