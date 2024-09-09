Another season, another cantaloupe recall

Arizona-based Eagle Produce LLC from Scottsdale is recalling 224 cases of whole cantaloupe melon because of the potential for Salmonella contamination.

The fruit was distributed between August 13 and 17 at various retail supermarkets in five states, specifically Michigan, Missouri, Ohio, Ohio, Texas and Virginia.

The melons are identified with a red and white sticker with the word KANDY at the top and the UPC number code, 4050.

The recall is the result of routine sample testing conducted by the State of Michigan that revealed the presence of Salmonella in cantaloupe sold at retail.

Salmonella can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in children, the elderly, and people with weakened immune systems.

Healthy people may experience fever, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, and abdominal pain.

The company is cooperating with the FDA regarding this recall.

As of the publication of this news release, there have been no reported illnesses attributed to the recalled product. In addition, the recall does not affect any other product or lot code date.

Last year, Sofia Produce, LLC, from Nogales, Arizona, which does business under the name “Trufresh” recalled all sizes of fresh cantaloupes packaged in cardboard containers labeled with the “Malichita” label. The fruit was sold between Oct. 16 and Oct. 23, 2023, and was contaminated with Salmonella, resulting in at least two deaths.