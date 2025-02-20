Agrovision sells out first batches of locally grown berries in China

Agrovision, a global leader in premium superfruits, achieved a milestone with the first harvest from its farms in China’s Yunnan province.

The locally grown blueberries, sold under the Meiyili brand (美益粒), sold out within 24 hours of hitting the market. Agrovision says this proves China’s increasing demand for fresh produce and is a step in Agrovision’s global expansion strategy.

China's Annual Blueberry Industry report shows that over the past five years, the demand for blueberries in China has grown at an annual rate of approximately 40%. Driven by health-conscious consumers, blueberries have become a sought-after addition to modern wellness and a preferred premium snack.

Agrovision began addressing this demand in 2018 by importing premium berries from its farms in Peru. In early 2024, the company established a 33-hectare (81-acre) farm in Yunnan to deepen its presence. Leveraging Yunnan’s ideal microclimate of warm days and cool nights, Agrovision delivers blueberries to consumers across China, and all production in Yunnan is sold locally.

"Our first harvest in Yunnan has exceeded expectations in terms of both quality and yield," said Stone Wang, Executive Chairman of Agrovision China. "The overwhelming demand confirms Chinese consumers’ recognition and appreciation for premium-quality berries.”

Agrovision said it is evaluating the possibility of expanding its Yunnan operations over the coming years as it invests in advanced post-harvest technologies, elite varietals, and sustainable farming practices.

The company has also optimized its supply chain by utilizing Peru’s newly opened Chancay Port, reducing transit times for imported blueberries by 10 days. This dual-source strategy is intended to provide more consistent local and imported fruit availability to satisfy Chinese demand.

"Our current efforts represent more than just a successful harvest – they demonstrate our ability to replicate our proven superfruit strategy in key global markets," said Steve Magami, Co-founder and CEO of Agrovision. "Consumers everywhere want reliable access to superfruits that deliver the same exceptional experience whether in Shanghai or Los Angeles. We're making enjoyable, nutrient-dense superfruits an accessible and delicious part of everyday snacking worldwide."

The company's presence in China has created hundreds of seasonal jobs in Yunnan and implemented comprehensive training programs to build local agricultural expertise. These initiatives, infrastructure investments, and sustainable practices contribute to the region’s economic development.

Photo credits: Agrovision