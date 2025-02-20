California Giant Berry Farms’ jumbo blueberries are now in season

California Giant Berry Farms has announced the availability of its GIANT Blueberries, which are characterized by their large size of over 20mm. They will be available in sizable quantities from March through August, with peak availability occurring in April and May.

Additionally, the company is introducing a brand new label featuring the extra-large fruit. This modern design represents an expansion of the company's blueberry offerings since the launch of its state-of-the-art pack house in Santa Maria, California, the firm stated in a release.

"We’re excited to present our new GIANT Blueberry label in restaurants and stores. The updated look reflects the premium quality and exceptional size of these jumbo blueberries, and we believe it will appeal to shoppers," Director of Marketing Kyla Oberman said.

GIANT Blueberries’ sourcing process starts in Mexico, transitions to California, and then progresses to the Pacific Northwest to maintain a consistent supply of these flavorful berries throughout the spring and summer months.

At the Santa Maria facility, the fruit undergoes sorting based on color, firmness, size, and other quality indicators using an advanced Unitec sorting line. This process ensures that only the highest quality berries are packaged, the firm stressed.

The Santa Maria pack house also serves as a central hub for California Giant’s growers and external suppliers, providing co-packing assistance and reinforcing the company's support for industry partners.

The jumbo blueberry segment is experiencing rapid growth, reflecting changing consumer preferences. According to Nielsen data, there has been double-digit growth in both dollar sales and volume compared to the previous year.

Jumbo blueberries are also increasing their dollar share within the total blueberry category, with the top three jumbo blueberry items accounting for 50% of total dollar sales and the top ten items representing 90% of the category. This indicates a strong consumer demand for premium jumbo offerings.

"The data indicates that consumers are actively seeking larger, higher-quality blueberries. Our GIANT blueberries fulfill that demand, providing an exceptional eating experience while adhering to the rigorous quality standards set by California Giant Berry Farms," noted Tim Youmans, VP of Sales at California Giant.

