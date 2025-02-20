The Almond Board of California secures additional funding from the USDA

February 20 , 2025
The Almond Board of California has been granted an additional $6 million from the U.S. Department of Agriculture through the agency's Regional Agricultural Promotion Program (RAPP).

The Board has received a total funding of $13 million that can be expended over 5 years to support the expansion of "promotional activities, new market research, and the development of innovative strategies to grow global demand for California almonds."

The USDA's Regional Agricultural Promotion Program was launched in 2023 to diversify and expand market opportunities for U.S. food and agricultural products beyond the traditional top customers.

The funds are available to "U.S. agricultural trade organizations, state regional trade groups, agricultural cooperatives, and state agencies that conduct approved market development activities to expand exports, address trade barriers, and showcase American agricultural products in new and diverse markets."

Julie Adams, vice president of Global, Technical, and Regulatory Affairs at ABC, said the initial tranche of $7 million from the agency already allowed the board to expand their India program and initiate new market assessments.

India is now the top export market for California almonds, in part thanks to the USDA's funding.

"We’ve been able to expand consumer outreach and start exploring regional growth opportunities within India," Adams said. "This groundwork will inform and amplify our efforts as we deploy the second tranche of funding."

Adams added that the second tranche will help the organization continue exploring ingredient-based demand for California almonds.

