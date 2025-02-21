APHIS establishes a citrus greening quarantine in Mississippi

February 21 , 2025
Effective immediately, the USDA's Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS), in cooperation with the Mississippi Department of Agriculture and Commerce, is establishing a quarantine for the entire state of Mississippi for citrus greening (Huanglongbing; HLB) caused by Candidatus Liberibacter asiaticus.

APHIS is taking this action because citrus greening was detected in plant tissue samples collected from residential properties in Harrison County, Mississippi. 

APHIS is applying safeguarding measures on the interstate movement of regulated articles from Mississippi. This action is necessary to prevent the spread of citrus greening to non-infested areas of the United States, APHIS said in a release.

The specific changes to the quarantined area in Mississippi can be found on the APHIS Citrus Greening website. APHIS will publish a notice of this change in the Federal Register.

