Pacific Northwest pear crop at a 40-year low 

After a historic deep freeze reduced Pacific Northwest production to a 40-year low, fewer pears are expected in supermarkets.

The Washington State Tree Fruit Association reported that this year's crop is expected to be 31% lower than the five-year average.

Since 80% of the pears in the U.S. come from the Northwest, experts say consumers should expect fewer pears on grocery store shelves.

“There’s certainly still a Northwest pear crop, but it was significantly smaller due to that damage,” said Jon DeVaney, president of the Washington State Tree Fruit Association.

Additionally, the affected pears are expected to exhibit "russet," a brown ring caused by frost-damaged blossoms. Even though the taste is the same, their appearance can be off-putting to buyers.

Looking ahead, research showing that pears are especially vulnerable to climate change suggests the problem could worsen.

Studies from the Centre for Agri-Environmental Research in the United Kingdom found that over the last three decades, flowering times in pears occurred about 11 days earlier compared to historical data, likely due to temperature changes.

Researchers are working on helping growers predict weather patterns to make accurate decisions. For example, Washington State University placed over 160 weather stations around the state to give growers current weather data and shorter-term forecasts.

Additionally, the university is working with artificial intelligence on data modeling to create better longer-term predictions for extended forecasts so tree fruit growers have more options and greater warning to implement protective measures.

Source: Food Dive