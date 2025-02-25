New nonprofit launches to preserve Florida's citrus industry

Save Florida Citrus Groves Foundation has announced its launch in response to Florida's citrus crisis. The organization reports that it's the first and only nonprofit dedicated to offering small citrus growers grants and assistance to preserve the Sunshine State’s iconic orange and save Florida's citrus legacy.

In a press release, the nonprofit said its goal is to preserve and revitalize the state's citrus heritage "by providing grants to ‘small citrus growers’ to bring abandoned citrus groves back to life and safeguard vital agricultural land from commercial and residential development."

This comes at a time of struggle for the state's citrus industry, which has been struggling with a drop in production due to hurricane damage and citrus greening disease. The industry has asked lawmakers for help.

According to Florida Citrus Mutual, at its peak, Florida produced 244 million boxes of oranges and 50 million boxes of grapefruit.

In January 2025, the U.S. Department of Agriculture projected that the state will produce 12 million boxes of oranges and 1.2 million boxes of grapefruit this growing season.