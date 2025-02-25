Sinclair simplifies compostable produce stickers as global momentum rises

Fruit and vegetable labeling solutions specialist Sinclair is rapidly building global momentum for its certified compostable produce label, which was launched last year. More than 200 companies globally have adopted Sinclair-T55.

Speaking with FreshFruitPortal.com during Fruit Logistica in Berlin in February, Duncan Jones, Senior Marketing Manager at Sinclair, discussed the company's advancements in compostable produce labeling and the increasing global adoption of its solutions.

Over nearly two decades, Sinclair has focused on developing high-performance compostable labels suitable for high-speed applications in packinghouses. This effort culminated in the launch of the Sinclair T55 label at Fruit Attraction last year.

Compliance & adhesion

The label meets the international industrial compostable standard EN 13432 and the home compost standards AS 5810 and French NF T 51-800. Jones highlighted the label's performance, stating, "The label application and end-of-life performance is very good. It's unique because it's dual certified and industrial and home compostable."

Designed to adhere securely to a wide variety of fresh produce, including kiwifruit, citrus, deciduous, avocados, and many more, the T55 label maintains its integrity throughout the supply chain, even under varying conditions. Jones said, "We define performance as conformity to the fresh produce and adhesion through the supply chain... We want that label to stick."

“There are many different characteristics for fruit and lots of packing house conditions, including temperature and water. Both are enemies of good application of any adhesive. The Sinclair - T55 label performance is equivalent to, or better than, a conventional plastic label with performance across the wide range of fresh produce being more consistent,” he added.

Since its launch, the T55 label has been adopted by over 200 customers worldwide despite the absence of mandatory regulations. Jones noted, "We're really pleased with the adoption. At this point in time, it's not a mandatory requirement, but the companies have the product and are doing the right thing." This proactive approach aligns with emerging legislation in regions like New Zealand and Australia, where home compostable labels are becoming required.

Sinclair's commitment to sustainability is further demonstrated by its collaboration with Zespri, a leading kiwifruit marketer. Together, they have introduced the T55 compostable label, aiming to reduce plastic waste in fresh produce packaging.

End-of-life performance

The T55 decomposes without leaving harmful residues and is certified by TÜV AUSTRIA, ABA, and DIN Certo. Sinclair CEO Colin Woodward recently stated, "We are convinced that the T55 sets a new standard in fresh produce packaging. Aligning with future compliance by reducing the use of plastic and packaging waste, T55 can help create a more sustainable future."

Sinclair plans to focus on educating industry stakeholders and consumers about the benefits of compostable labels. Jones mentioned efforts to improve consumer awareness, stating, "What we want to do is get more information to our customers and then to the consumers... we need consumers to understand what a great product it is." This includes developing solutions to help consumers easily identify compostable labels without compromising brand communication.