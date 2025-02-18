Mexican avocado exports drop as US prices spike

February 18 , 2025
Mexican avocado exports drop as US prices spike

The global avocado market experienced significant fluctuations in week 6 (W6) of 2025, characterized by a notable decrease in export volumes to the United States and stability in Europe and Asia. 

Mexico remained the leading supplier to the U.S. market, holding an 85% share despite a 40% decline in shipments. Both Colombia and California also saw reductions in their supply. Nevertheless, avocado prices in the U.S. continued to rise, reaching record levels for Mexican avocados.

In Europe, Israel emerged as the primary supplier, showcasing a 37% increase in exports, while Morocco’s share decreased by 62%. In China, Peru dominated the market, accounting for 93% of shipments, even though prices exhibited a slight downward trend.

Find more information in Avobook’s W6 report.

