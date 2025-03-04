Agrovision, a global leader in premium superfruits, has appointed Jim Trahanas as its new Chief Technology Officer (CTO).

With over 16 years of experience leading technology teams and driving global engineering and analytics transformations, Trahanas will lead the expansion of Agrovision’s technology strategy. He will harness data, computer vision, autonomy, and predictive analytics to deliver consumer experience, increase predictability, and drive efficiencies.

He will focus on Agrovision’s data to drive insights, create operational agility, and fuel continued global expansion.

Trahanas joins Agrovision from McKinsey & Company, where he served as Associate Partner and CTO for the firm’s Chemicals & Agriculture practice. During his tenure with the firm, he led large-scale technology transformations across Fortune 100 companies, overseeing over 500 engineers, data scientists, and product teams to drive over $1 billion in impact.

“Technology is reshaping the fresh food category, and Agrovision is at the forefront of that transformation,” said Steve Magami, Co-founder and CEO of Agrovision. “As we scale our operations and expand our retail partnerships, Jim’s leadership in analytics and automation will allow us to continue delivering consistent, high-quality superfruits to customers everywhere."

“Agrovision has built an incredible foundation, integrating technology at every step to create a smarter, more responsive food system,” added Trahanas. “I’m excited to bring my experience, spanning multiple technology domains, to further scale Agrovision’s technical capabilities across predictive analytics, automation, and digital infrastructure. The potential to unlock new insights from our data and turn them into industry-leading innovations is immense, and I look forward to working with the team to accelerate this next phase of growth.”

Over the past year, Agrovision has reached important milestones, including reaching unicorn status, acquiring Chile's ZurGroup to expand into premium cherries, securing a $400 million credit facility to support expansion and innovation, and growing its superfruit portfolio across Latin America, Asia, and the US.

Trahanas joins Agrovision’s leadership team, to drive technological advancements and sustainable growth in the fresh fruit industry.