Spanish fruit and vegetable exports to the United States in 2024 reached 32,468 tons, a 20% increase from 2023. The value of these exports rose 10% to €93 million. However, they accounted for just 0.2% of Spain’s total export volume, which stood at 12.3 million tons, and 0.5% of the total export value, which exceeded €17.7 billion.

Garlic was the leading horticultural product exported, while among fruits, lemon (2,000 tons), persimmon (1,335 tons), and mandarins (1,301 tons) were the most prominent, according to data from the Customs and Excise Department, processed by FEPEX.

FEPEX noted that the United States ranks 20th among the top destinations for Spanish horticultural products. As a whole, the sector would not be significantly impacted if the United States were to impose tariffs on Spanish goods.

However, for individual companies that have already made investments and planned campaigns for the U.S. market, such tariffs would be damaging.

According to the “Special Bilateral Report: United States 2023” from Spain’s Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food, Spain’s agri-food and fisheries exports to the United States accounted for 4.2% of the sector’s total exports, while imports from the U.S. made up 3.8% of Spain’s total agricultural imports.