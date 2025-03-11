Climate change threatens banana export industry

New research by the University of Exeter shows that climate change and rising temperatures will make growing bananas in Latin America and the Caribbean economically unsustainable by 2080.

The report Socioeconomic Constraints to Climate Change Adaptation in a Tropical Export Crop, published in Nature Food, shows that "in just over half a century, 60% of the regions currently producing bananas will struggle to grow the fruit unless there are urgent interventions to tackle climate change."

Labor availability and infrastructure will further constrain adaptation efforts, as most banana production takes place near densely populated areas and ports, limiting the ability to relocate plantations to more suitable regions.

Using satellite imagery to monitor banana production across Latin America and the Caribbean, researchers found that climate change will reduce optimal growing areas, lower yields, and increase worker exposure to extreme temperatures.

According to the findings, Colombia and Costa Rica will be among the most negatively affected countries, while Ecuador and parts of Brazil are expected to experience less severe impacts.

The study suggests adaptation strategies such as expanding irrigation infrastructure, breeding heat- and drought-tolerant banana varieties, and supporting banana producers in managing climate risks.