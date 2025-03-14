Africa's largest avocado exporter resumes shipments after six-month suspension

By Sebastian Ramírez

Kenya, Africa's largest avocado producer and a key supplier to the European market, will resume sea exports on March 17, the Agriculture and Food Authority (AFA) has announced.

Sea shipments were suspended on October 25, 2024, due to immature fruit in several varieties, including Hass, Fuerte, and Pinkerton.

In 2023, Kenya produced 632,953 metric tons of avocados across 27,806 hectares.

Following the suspension, exporters must now undergo mandatory packhouse inspections by AFA inspectors. Applications for inspection are required at least three days before shipment.

While Hass avocado exports will resume on March 17, Fuerte and Pinkerton varieties reached ideal maturity levels in February, allowing shipments to restart on February 7.

Muthomi Ernest, CEO of the Avocado Society of Kenya, told Freshfruitportal.com that some quality fruit was still exported via air, some were consumed locally, and the rest was used to produce avocado oil.

Ernest explained that avocados are produced in Kenya "practically every month of the year, with varied volumes, while March to September are peak months."

"This year, we expect to ship 155,000 metric tons of avocados to the world. Our main markets are the Netherlands, United Arab Emirates, France, Spain, and Turkey," Ernest said.

Challenges for the Kenyan avocado industry

The main difficulty that Kenyan avocado exporters face is the Red Sea conflict.

"We are forced to send the fruit around the Cape of Hope in South Africa, which is a long route that affects fruit quality on arrival," Ernest explained.

Additionally, he indicated that yields per acre in the country are low due to "a lack of information on good orchard management practices."

As the country's production is made mainly of small growers, Ernest said commercial avocado farming is a new crop for farmers.

Working to help the local industry

Ernest pointed out several initiatives they are working on to grow the industry.

"We are conducting training orchard management practices, including farmer field days in avocado growing counties," he said.

The organization also organizes an annual international forum, Avocado Africa, where global experts and service providers offer insights and showcase technologies. This year's event will take place from May 27-30 in Nairobi, Kenya.

"Additionally, we are lobbying the government to provide strategic interventions such as waiving levies and opening airspace for more cargo aircraft," he added.

New guidelines for avocado exporters

With the resumption of shipments, AFA has introduced new guidelines for avocado exports.

The authority announced that Hass avocado exports by sea will now be permitted, subject to mandatory packhouse inspections to ensure only mature fruit is shipped.

Additionally, exporters must submit a list of their Horticulture Produce Marketing Agents (HPMA) by March 15, 2025, and work exclusively with agents who hold valid registration certificates.

AFA also issued a warning regarding transportation practices, stating that exporters or agents found transporting avocados without crates or using open pick-up trucks or Probox vehicles will face penalties.

These measures aim to enforce compliance with horticulture regulations and ensure avocados meet regulatory and market standards throughout the production and post-harvest handling processes.

Photo credits: Muthomi Ernest