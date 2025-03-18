In this installment of the ‘Agronometrics In Charts’ series, we take a look at Peru’s blueberry exports. Each week the series looks at a different horticultural commodity, focusing on a specific origin or topic visualizing the market factors that are driving change.

Peru has solidified its standing as the world’s top exporter of blueberries, closing 2024 with record sales exceeding $2.27 billion. According to the Ministry of Agrarian Development and Irrigation (MIDAGRI), the country’s blueberry campaign will continue until April 2025, with expectations of even higher export volumes.

Last year marked an extraordinary milestone for Peru’s blueberry industry, with export volumes reaching 326,000 tons, a 57% increase from 2023. This growth was fueled by rising global demand, particularly for organic blueberries, which accounted for over 11% of total exports.

Peru is capable of supplying blueberries outside the peak season experienced by other nations such as Chile and the United States, which have shorter harvest periods; conditions on the Peruvian coast and mountains allow for a continuous harvest throughout the year.

This has positioned the country as the leading supplier of fresh blueberries to global markets, with exports primarily directed to: the United States – 55% of total exports, Netherlands – 21% and Hong Kong – 9%. Emerging markets such as India, Russia, Taiwan, Singapore, Belgium, and the UAE are also increasing their imports, expanding Peru’s global footprint. Barring extreme weather events caused by El Niño or La Niña, Peru's blueberry exports could surpass 350,000 tons this year. As global demand continues to rise, Peru remains the dominant player in the blueberry market, offering a consistent, high-quality supply to meet consumer needs worldwide.

Source: USDA Market News via Agronometrics.

