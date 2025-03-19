New Zealand's Agriculture Trade Minister signed MOC with India

Agriculture and Trade Minister Todd McClay announced signing a Memorandum of Cooperation with India during his trade mission in the country.

In a press release, the New Zealand government said the MOC reinforces its commitment to continue collaborating with India's horticulture sector, with a key milestone of NZ and India's horticultural partnership being the mutual development of the kiwifruit sectors.

“Kiwifruit will be the first significant achievement under this partnership, already worth $600 million. And this agreement has the potential to create up to $1 billion in reciprocal horticultural benefits over the next decade,” Mr McClay stated.

McClay also added that, by working together, both countries can unlock new opportunities and support growth and diversification. The MOC will focus on areas such as technical exchanges, harvest and post-harvest management, training, and the sharing of technological expertise.

"Our relationship with India is a key priority for New Zealand, and this agreement reflects our commitment to deepening this strategic partnership,” Mr McClay said.