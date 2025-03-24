On March 20, the Washington Apple Commission voted to lift the funding cap it had imposed in 2022 on the U.S. Apple Association, GoodFruit.com reported. With this resolution, the Commission will now provide funding to the advocacy organization at the same per-bushel rate as the rest of the industry.

In 2022, facing a reduced crop and lower assessments, the commission had capped the funding to USApple at $1 million, below the anticipated $1.2 million. This funding is calculated based on a five-year average of the crop size.

During the commission's meeting in Yakima, USApple President Jim Bair updated members on the association's efforts concerning key issues related to labor and trade. Bair noted that Washington growers contribute more than half of the association’s dues, but the organization derives much of its political influence from Midwestern and Eastern growers, who have strong connections with their representatives.

Bair shared a photo of Phillip Glaize, a USApple board member from Virginia, who recently met with the Japanese ambassador to discuss increasing access for U.S. apples in Japan.

“While no apples shipped to Japan are from a West Virginia orchard, every shipment that leaves the port of Seattle benefits all growers,” he remarked.

WAC board member Cass Gebbers of Gebbers Fruit proposed restoring USApple funding to the full rate of 7 mils per bushel for the 2025 crop, a motion that was unanimously approved.

“The funding cap was implemented to address WAC’s own budget challenges, not as a critique of USApple’s efforts,” James Foreman, a board member of both organizations, clarified.

Additionally, the commission reviewed recent audit reports and financial statements, received updates on marketing campaigns in Mexico and Canada, discussed a potential donation to Washington State University for a new plant growth facility in Wenatchee, and welcomed two new board members: growers Jake Robison from Chelan and Sean Gilbert from Yakima.

