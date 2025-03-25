Canada announces extra support for the agriculture sector in the face of multiple challenges

March 25 , 2025
Canada's Minister of Agriculture, Agri-Food, and Rural Economic Development, Kody Blois, has announced the government will increase its support for the country's agriculture industry in the face of tariffs imposed by China, trade uncertainty with the United States, and other risks like animal disease. 

The extra support includes increasing the compensation rate from 80% to 90% and doubling the current payment cap to $6 million for the 2025 program year. The help will be available through AgriStability, a program that offers affordable, whole-farm protection to support producers when challenges are beyond their management capacity.

The department also announced that, in order to distribute the money to producers quickly, they are giving provincial and territorial governments the option to proactively agree to issue interim payments at a higher payment rate, and initiate Targeted Advance Payments in the event of tariffs. 

The organization announced that "provinces and territories that adopt these enhancements, it would mean producers enrolled in AgriStability will be eligible to apply for an interim payment up to 75 percent of their estimated final payment for the 2025 program year." 

This is a response to the tariffs imposed to Canadian imports by the United States and the 100% tariffs imposed by China on canola oil, canola meal and peas, and 25% tariffs on certain pork, fish and seafood products. 

