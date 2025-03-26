California Giant Berry Farms announces volume increase for blueberries this season

California Giant Berry Farms, a leader in fresh berries, shared a blueberry crop update forecasting increased volumes of organic and conventionally grown blueberries across the U.S.

Early harvests are underway, and a focus on delivering exceptional quality have made for a promising start to the domestic blueberry season.

Conventional blueberry production is ramping up, with the Florida season commencing last week and Georgia anticipated to begin the first week of April. The Central Valley will follow suit, with harvests expected to begin in early May, ensuring a consistent supply of fresh, conventional blueberries.

On the organic front, Oxnard is experiencing peak production, yielding high-quality fruit. Beginning in early April, organic harvests from the Central Valley will supplement these supplies.

“At California Giant, we're not just harvesting blueberries; we're cultivating an exceptional berry experience,” shared Tim Youmans, Vice President of Sales. “This dedication to superior quality translates directly to increased sell-ability. Consumers are consistently drawn to our berries' vibrant color, firm texture, and sweet, juicy flavor, creating repeat purchases and driving category growth.”

California Giant also highlighted the availability of its GIANT™ Blueberries. These large (20mm+) and flavorful berries are now available in a vibrant new label design selected by California Giant’s consumer audience. The GIANT Blueberries, renowned for their impressive size and superior flavor, undergo rigorous sorting on a state-of-the-art Unitec sorting line at the company’s Santa Maria packing facility. This process ensures that only the highest-quality berries, selected for color, firmness, size, and other quality indicators, are packaged into each clamshell.