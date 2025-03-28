The Florida citrus industry has continued to face significant challenges due to the devastating effects of citrus greening disease. In response, growers are exploring various solutions, with scientists identifying genetic editing as a promising option for saving the state’s iconic citrus crops. A crucial aspect of this endeavor involves understanding consumer perceptions of genetic editing.

Bachir Kassas, an assistant professor in the University of Florida’s Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences (UF/IFAS) and co-lead of the Human Dimensions Team in the Crop Transformation Center (CTC), is researching consumer acceptance of biotechnology. His findings will provide valuable insights for scientists, citrus producers, and industry stakeholders about how consumers view gene editing and modification.

Citrus producers will have opportunities to learn about CRISPR, a technology that enables scientists to edit DNA by cutting specific sections of the genetic code. This allows for the removal, addition, or alteration of genes to create trees that are more resistant to diseases or to enhance the flavor of the fruit. Genetic modification, on the other hand, involves transferring genes from one species to another to achieve similar objectives.

To understand consumer willingness to purchase orange juice derived from CRISPR-edited citrus, consumers need to grasp the fundamentals of CRISPR. Kassas has already assessed public familiarity with this technology through focus groups conducted in New York City and Jacksonville in 2021.

Participants watched an informational video but still struggled to grasp the acronym and distinguish between gene editing and genetic modification. As Kassas noted, “Most people think it’s something in a refrigerator.”

Over the next year, Kassas plans to evaluate how different communication strategies impact consumer acceptance and willingness to pay for orange juice made from both genetically modified (GM) and CRISPR-edited citrus. This research, which will take place in Gainesville, will involve presenting consumers with various promotional messages and assessing their physiological responses to citrus and biotech-related stimuli, as well as their preferences for orange juice produced through biotechnology versus conventional methods.

This upcoming study builds on a November publication in which Kassas and other researchers presented nearly 2,000 online participants with information in diverse formats. Their findings indicated that consumers generally favored conventional orange juice over biotech alternatives, with a more significant aversion to GM products compared to those developed using CRISPR.

“Our previous research showed that all messaging formats were effective in increasing acceptance for CRISPR,” Kassas emphasized. Specifically, positively framed messages were more effective than negatively framed ones. He added, “Efficient educational and marketing campaigns are critical to the successful commercialization of CRISPR food products, especially given the resistance GM foods have faced in the market.”

Through improved messaging strategies, UF/IFAS scientists and economists aim to enhance consumer understanding of genetic alterations in various organisms, including crops.

*Featured photo courtesy of UF/IFAS.

