The newly established Alpoma Association of Producer Organisations aims to enhance collaborative efforts within the South Tyrol - Südtirol apple industry. Founded by the producer organizations VOG, VIP, and VOG Products, Alpoma was introduced in Terlano by the association’s chairmen: Georg Kössler (VOG), Thomas Oberhofer (VIP), and Johannes Runggaldier (VOG Products).

While preserving the individuality and autonomy of its three founding members, Alpoma seeks to facilitate a more coordinated approach to achieving the development goals of the local fruit industry.

The association will manage tasks such as research coordination and new apple varieties development, alongside conducting research and development projects in partnership with the Laimburg Research Centre. Additionally, Alpoma plans to bolster environmental initiatives, focusing on expanding renewable energy sources, implementing sustainable water treatment systems, and exploring other innovative production optimization methods. It will also enhance investment cooperation, particularly concerning processed products overseen by VOG Products.

Kössler, who also serves as the chairman of Alpoma, emphasized the concept of collaboration, noting that the organization will allow for better coordination of existing partnerships while allowing VOG, VIP, and VOG Products to manage production and sales independently. This structure ensures producers and trading partners will maintain their established contact points and processes.

The name 'alpoma' reflects both the Italian Alps region and apples, which are the primary product of its member organizations. The association, led by Chairman Georg Kössler and CEO Walter Pardatscher, is located at the House of Apples in Terlano (Bolzano).

Ultimately, Alpoma and its member organizations represent a significant production capacity of approximately one million tonnes of apples, cultivated by over 6,000 producers across an area of about 18,000 hectares.

