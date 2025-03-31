Fresh Carriers Co. (FCC) and Zespri announced they have successfully completed their first kiwifruit charter utilizing low-emissions fuel, with the vessel Kowhai arriving at Nangang Port in Shanghai.

This shipment represents Zespri's inaugural charter for the Greater China region for the 2025-26 season, having departed Tauranga in mid-March. The endeavor builds on previous trial work conducted by Zespri and FCC.

Due to the unavailability of biofuel in New Zealand, the Kowhai bunkered biofuel in Hong Kong before heading to Tauranga, where it was loaded with approximately 5,400 tons of Zespri SunGold kiwifruit (1.2 million trays) and 16 containers of Zespri RubyRed kiwifruit destined for customers in Greater China. During its transit to Shanghai, the vessel operated on a biofuel blend derived from used cooking oil.

The successful implementation of this biofuel charter was supported by PFS Cold Chain Logistics Co Ltd and VX Cold Chain Logistics, Zespri's logistics partners in China.

Zespri's CEO, Jason Te Brake, emphasized the significance of this step, noting that shipping accounts for over 40% of Zespri's global emissions. He stated that Zespri is dedicated to improving efficiency in its operations while exploring collaboration with shipping partners such as FCC to test low-emission solutions, which aim to reduce the carbon footprint per tray of fruit.

FCC's President and COO, Toshiyuki Koga, remarked on the company's commitment to supporting Zespri's carbon reduction goals, aligning their efforts with International Maritime Organisation (IMO) goals. He highlighted that new ships are being built specifically for the New Zealand kiwifruit trade, equipped with advanced engine technology to enhance fuel efficiency and biofuel compatibility.

The Kowhai's journey marks the first commercial shipment of Zespri kiwifruit utilizing modern engines powered by biofuel from Tauranga to Shanghai.

Te Brake also noted that the arrival of the Kowhai represents the beginning of Zespri's sales season in China, an important market for the company. He expressed optimism about leveraging this experience to facilitate the transition to low-emission shipping in the future as biofuels become more viable for New Zealand.

Te Brake highlighted the importance of continued collaboration with partners to advance low-emissions initiatives, as well as the need for investment in supporting infrastructure and regulatory frameworks to sustain these efforts.

