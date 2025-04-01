Florida Senator leads bill to ban Chinese citrus imports

Florida Senator Rick Scott announced yesterday that he is leading a bill to prohibit the importation of commercially produced fresh citrus fruit from China into the U.S. The measure seeks to “protect American jobs, ensure the integrity of domestic agriculture and reduce reliance”, according to a statement posted to his website.

“Communist China is an adversary to the United States and one of the greatest threats to our national security, economic security, food security, and American way of life. For years, we have seen how Communist China seeks global dominance, and is willing to undermine our markets, circumvent trade practices, and destroy American businesses to do so,” Scott said.

The proposed legislation follows Senator Scott’s letter to Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins expressing his support for the administration’s “efforts and commitments to American farmers and agriculture communities, and outlining several of his priorities for American agriculture, including protecting American farmers, producers, and growers from foreign influence and exploitation,” the statement further read.

“This regime doesn’t play by our rules, follow our safety standards, or have Americans’ best interests in mind. Florida growers have seen that firsthand with the devastation of citrus greening, which originated in China. My bill, the United States Citrus Protection Act, stands up for American citrus growers by stopping the import of these products from Communist China. Every American can take a stand too, we can make the choice to STOP buying anything made in Communist China and instead support American growers, American jobs, and American products,” the senator stated.

Related articles: