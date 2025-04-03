IFPA CEO: “We remain concerned about resulting disruptions to supply chains, market stability, and food prices”

April 03 , 2025
More News Top Stories
IFPA CEO: “We remain concerned about resulting disruptions to supply chains, market stability, and food prices”

Following President Trump’s 10% tariff on all imports announcement, International Fresh Produce Association (IFPA) CEO Cathy Burns expressed concerns about supply chain disruptions and the potential effect of retaliatory tariffs on food prices.

“Such measures can disrupt supply chains, destabilize markets, and increase food prices worldwide. The global trade of fresh produce is essential for the health and well-being of people across the globe,” she stated. Burns also noted that tariffs diminish the competitive edge of suppliers, significantly impacting an industry critical for food security and economic stability.

A fact sheet issued by the White House said that all goods compliant under the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA), including specialty crops, will not be subjected to additional tariffs.

While the IFPA leader appreciated the administration's decision to exempt fresh produce and floral products covered under the USMCA from tariffs, Burns stressed that the association is “concerned about the extensive application of tariffs on our global trading partners.”

“Providing exemptions for fresh produce and florals, alongside regulatory reform and a secure agricultural workforce, is the best path forward to supporting American growers, businesses, and consumers. We look forward to working with the administration on balanced solutions that protect American agriculture while ensuring access to affordable, nutritious food for all,” Burns concluded.

The 10% baseline tariff will take effect April 5. An additional, individualized tariff on approximately 60 countries will also take effect on April 9.

Related articles:

Worldwide agricultural organizations' responses to U.S. retaliatory tariffs

You might also be interested in


Spain again urges EU to tighten controls on South African citrus
Vietnam becomes China's top banana supplier
Zespri RubyRed kiwifruit now available in New Zealand
U.S. apple holdings drop 5%
'The future looks bright for South Africa's apple and pear industry': a look at the 2025 season
Hortifrut Genetics launches gemstone-inspired brand strategy at Fruit Logistica
The effects of the new global landscape on trade
Fluent Cargo CEO: "Organizations undertake extensive preparations for winter logistics operations"

Subscribe to our newsletter


Apoquindo 4775, of 1504, Las Condes
(+562) 27171114 info@freshfruitportal.com sales@fruitportals.com
Associated Brands