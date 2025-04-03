Following President Trump’s 10% tariff on all imports announcement, International Fresh Produce Association (IFPA) CEO Cathy Burns expressed concerns about supply chain disruptions and the potential effect of retaliatory tariffs on food prices.

“Such measures can disrupt supply chains, destabilize markets, and increase food prices worldwide. The global trade of fresh produce is essential for the health and well-being of people across the globe,” she stated. Burns also noted that tariffs diminish the competitive edge of suppliers, significantly impacting an industry critical for food security and economic stability.

A fact sheet issued by the White House said that all goods compliant under the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA), including specialty crops, will not be subjected to additional tariffs.

While the IFPA leader appreciated the administration's decision to exempt fresh produce and floral products covered under the USMCA from tariffs, Burns stressed that the association is “concerned about the extensive application of tariffs on our global trading partners.”

“Providing exemptions for fresh produce and florals, alongside regulatory reform and a secure agricultural workforce, is the best path forward to supporting American growers, businesses, and consumers. We look forward to working with the administration on balanced solutions that protect American agriculture while ensuring access to affordable, nutritious food for all,” Burns concluded.

The 10% baseline tariff will take effect April 5. An additional, individualized tariff on approximately 60 countries will also take effect on April 9.

