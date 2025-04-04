California Berry Cultivars wins summary judgment in lawsuit filed by Driscoll’s, Inc.

Leading independent plant breeding company focused on premium strawberry genetics, California Berry Cultivars, LLC (CBC), announced that the United States District Court for the Eastern District of California has granted its motion for summary judgment in the lawsuit filed by Driscoll’s, Inc., resolving all of Driscoll’s claims against CBC in CBC’s favor.

The press release reports that Driscoll initiated the litigation in 2019, alleging that CBC infringed Driscoll’s patents on four of its strawberry varieties and allegedly interfered with Driscoll’s contracts with nurseries and breeders in connection with CBC’s breeding program. The District Court has granted CBC’s motion for summary judgment, eliminating all of Driscoll’s claims against CBC.

CBC states in the press release that "berry behemoth Driscoll’s brought this action to stifle competition by burying CBC in litigation, and CBC’s victory on Driscoll’s claims underscores CBC's commitment to advancing strawberry breeding and only serves to further substantiate CBC’s longstanding position that it has acted lawfully and ethically in those breeding efforts."

“This ruling is a strong affirmation of the integrity of our breeding program and our commitment to independent innovation in the strawberry industry,” said AG Kawamura, President of CBC and former California Secretary of Agriculture. “We are proud to continue offering high-performing, flavorful strawberry varieties to growers and consumers alike.”

This victory comes as CBC’s varieties continue gaining rapid adoption. Recent standouts include Castaic, a short-day variety delivering over 8,000 trays per acre in trials, and Alhambra, a breakthrough summer-plant variety combining commercial yield with exceptional flavor. These join CBC’s proven lineup: Adelanto, an early short-day variety with exceptional yields by March 1; Belvedere, prized for its high brix, aromatic flavor, and strong disease resistance; and Alturas, a fusarium-resistant, high-yielding day-neutral variety with delicious flavor.